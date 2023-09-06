Russian Defense Ministry: fighters destroyed more than 200 Ukrainian UAVs in the Krasnoliman direction

Soldiers of the Central Military District (TsVO) have destroyed more than 200 UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnoliman direction over the past few months. About it RIA News told the Russian Defense Ministry.

“The servicemen of the crew of the Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile system of the Central Military District over the past few months have destroyed more than 200 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles in the Krasnolimansk direction,” the report says.

The department also emphasized that during the battle, the calculation of the anti-aircraft missile system uses radar equipment. It allows you to easily and quickly detect and destroy in the air UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that are attempting attacks.

On September 5, it was reported that Russian troops destroyed the control center for unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pervomaisky region of the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, units of the “Southern” group of forces, together with aviation and artillery, repelled four attacks by Ukrainian attack aircraft in the area of ​​​​Kleshcheevka and the Veseliy DPR.