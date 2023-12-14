Artillerymen of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed an armored group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction

The Russian military destroyed an armored group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense, writes RIA News.

As the department clarified, crews of the Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers of the 6th combined arms army of the West group of troops detected the movement of an armored group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – a tank and two infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs). This was done using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

“First they stopped the advance, then they adjusted the fire and hit not only the armored group, but also the manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” emphasized the fighters of the Russian Armed Forces.

The day before, on December 14, artillerymen destroyed the equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk direction. Reconnaissance and objective control footage received from drones in real time made it possible to ensure that targets were eliminated.