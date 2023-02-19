“Voenkors RV”: the Russian military destroyed 4 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the “Da Vinci Wolves” unit

The Russian military destroyed a group of four fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from the elite Da Vinci Wolves unit. This is reported Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian Spring”.

It is noted that the dead took part in the battles for Kupyansk in the Kharkov region in the fall of 2022 and were involved in the purges of the civilian population suspected of sympathizing with Russia.

The unit is headed by Dmitry Kotsyubaylo with the call sign Da Vinci. April 20, 2021 The New York Times published material, which stated that the Kotsyubaylo unit kept a domestic wolf in the city of Avdiivka. The wild animal was in a cage near the commander’s office.

On December 1, 2021, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky awarded Kotsyubaylo the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Gold Star medal.