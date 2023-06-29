The Russian military destroyed a group of elite special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region

The Russian military, fighting near the city of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye region, destroyed about 10 pieces of enemy military equipment, and also liquidated a special group of special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports Telegram-channel “Voenkors of the Russian Spring” (“RV”).

“Today Grads covered an enemy unit, destroyed/damaged up to 10 units of wheeled vehicles. Our special forces worked out a special group of elite special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which tried to infiltrate our positions, ”the message says.

The military correspondents also noted that Russian artillerymen and mortarmen continue to attack the positions of Ukrainian soldiers near Novodanilovka, Orekhovo and other settlements. According to them, the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Zaporozhye Front slowed down and turned into positional battles.

They expressed confidence that soon Ukrainian fighters will continue to attempt large-scale offensives in order to achieve any success in the run-up to the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12.

Earlier it became known that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny reported to the head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley on the course of the counteroffensive and the needs of the Ukrainian army.