Russian Defense Ministry: the Russian military destroyed the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk direction

Scouts and artillery crews of the “West” group of forces destroyed the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ manpower in the Kupyansk direction. This was reported in Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

“Servicemen of the reconnaissance unit of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the group of forces “West”, operating in the Kupyansk direction, identified the accumulation of manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in their positions and transmitted data on their location,” the military department said in a statement.

As emphasized, after completing the combat mission, Russian intelligence officers made a multi-kilometer march to the evacuation site and drove in an armored car to the collection point.

Earlier, military expert, retired colonel Yuri Knutov said that in the Kupyansk direction the initiative remains with the Russian Armed Forces.

In turn, The Washington Post wrote that the Ukrainian military admitted that the Russian army continues to successfully advance in the Kupyansk direction.

As journalists pointed out, it is becoming increasingly difficult for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to repel attacks; the situation has worsened as Russian fighters carefully study the terrain, effectively use its features and improve tactics.