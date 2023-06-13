Soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed the retreating armored personnel carriers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Artyomovsk direction

The soldiers of the 200th brigade of the Northern Fleet destroyed the retreating armored personnel carriers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) after their unsuccessful attack in the Artemivsk direction.

On the footage that got into the media, you can see how the gunners knock the armored car into the rear projection. Then the rocket hits an open troop compartment with infantry that did not have time to take cover.

APU losses in technology

During the attempted counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine faced significant losses of military equipment, including those transferred by the West. Thus, the commander of a tank company with the call sign Suetologist showed how his unit in the Zaporozhye direction hit the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (BMP). At the same time, the military pointed out that even night time is not an obstacle to combat missions.

It also became known about the destruction near Ugledar of a rare sample of NATO equipment that ended up in Ukraine. We are talking about the British anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) Stormer. The footage taken from the reconnaissance copter shows how the combat vehicle drives at high speed along the edge of the field, and then tries to hide in the forest. Later, an explosion is seen in the area of ​​​​her location.

The most painful facts for the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past weekend became loss per day of three German Leopard 2 tanks and 16 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. Later, the Finnish edition of Helsingin Sanomat identified the Leopards, which were transferred to Helsinki, in the destroyed wreckage – a distinctive feature of these machines is a mine trawl of a characteristic shape. Since Kyiv received six tanks from Finland in total, it can be argued that half of them were lost in one day.

After that, even the American billionaire Elon Musk commented on his Twitter about the loss of German tanks in Ukraine. “A small number of tanks are easily destroyed by anti-tank weapons and mines,” Musk wrote in a comment. According to the businessman, there should be “either a lot of them” or “not to be” at all.

It is worth noting the fact that Western media attempts to distort the course of a special military operation. In particular, the British TV channel SkyNews called a fake video with burning NATO equipment in the Zaporozhye region. The chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia”, Vladimir Rogov, pointed out that a local expert “clearly according to the training manual and in full expert seriousness” called the shots staged because of the supposedly unnatural shape of the flames. “Five stages of accepting the inevitable: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance,” Rogov laughed. “The first stage has already been passed.”

Losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in manpower

Earlier, former Pentagon officer Stephen Bryan said that the Ukrainian army suffered heavy losses when trying to attack in the Zaporozhye region. According to the expert, “perhaps the best” in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 47th mechanized brigade, supported by a huge amount of artillery, failed to push back the Russian military. “It is not clear what total damage was done to the brigade, but other units were so defeated that some battalions refused to fight,” he stressed.

In confirmation of this, it was reported that two Ukrainian crews of infantry fighting vehicles surrendered to the Russian military in the Avdiivka area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The commander of one of the platoons of the 110th separate mechanized brigade (OMBR) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine got in touch with the Russian military in the Avdiivka direction. He requested medical attention for his wounded soldiers after the brigade’s command refused to evacuate.

In turn, Rogov drew attention to the fact that against the background of the counteroffensive in Ukraine, there was a shortage of donor blood. “Obviously, the blood supply formed on the eve of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is no longer enough. And all this confirms the colossal losses of the Ukrainian troops,” he concluded.