Military Dandykin: Russian BMP-2M “Berezhok” is not inferior to the American Bradley

Modernized infantry fighting vehicles BMP-2M with combat modules “Berezhok” in terms of efficiency are not inferior to the best Western models, including the American Bradley. Vasily Dandykin, a military expert, captain of the first rank of the reserve, spoke about this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

The specialist noted that the BMP-2 vehicle had been the main workhorse of motorized rifle troops for many years.

“She also fought in Afghanistan, went through conflicts in the North Caucasus. Its distinctive feature is the presence of an automatic 30-millimeter cannon. The Berezhok complex increases the effectiveness of the combat use of this machine at least twice exactly, and maybe more, ”Dandykin said.

According to the captain of the first rank of the reserve, with the Berezhok module, the Russian military has the opportunity to use anti-tank missiles in the BMP-2M.

“Also, the vehicle will be effective enough to defeat infantry. In addition, Berezhok is equipped with an automatic grenade launcher and two Kornet anti-tank guided missiles. He also now has laser sights, secure communications, and more. In fact, the car was given a second life,” he said.

This machine has already shown its effectiveness during a special military operation. According to its characteristics, it is not inferior to the best Western models, including Bradley Vasily Dandykincaptain of the first rank of the reserve

Earlier, Russian troops received upgraded BMP-2M infantry fighting vehicles with Berezhok combat modules. The complex has demonstrated its effectiveness in combat conditions, including high firepower and mobility.