Russian Defense Ministry: Group “South” carried out missile and bomb strikes on the Armed Forces of Ukraine in three directions

The head of the press center of the group of the Russian Armed Forces “South” Vadim Astafiev said that the aircraft launched missile and bomb strikes on manpower and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in three directions. His words leadRIA News.

Astafyev said that the Yug group launched missile and bomb strikes on the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Lisichansk, Soledar-Artemovsk and Aleksandr-Kalinovsk directions. He added that the crew of the Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system hit the command post of the 53rd mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Predtechino. In turn, the artillery destroyed the Ukrainian ammunition depot near the settlement of Krasnoe.

In addition, during the counter-battery fight, the Russian military eliminated an infantry fighting vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Artemovsk, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer in Konstantinovka, a 122-mm D-30 artillery gun in Maksimilyanovka, and a 152-mm Msta-B towed howitzer near the village of Ostroye .

Earlier, Astafyev said that the Russian military destroyed the Starlink communication station. This happened on the Soledar-Artemovsky direction.