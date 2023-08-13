MO: Russian attack aircraft captured two strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction

Russian assault groups captured two strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction. About it TASS Sergey Zybinsky, head of the press center of the Zapad group, said.

In addition, during the hostilities in the Kupyansk direction, the Russian military captured three observation posts and defeated infantry platoons near the village of Olshana, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

On August 7, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar called the Kupyansk direction the hottest point on the front. In her opinion, Russian troops plan to gain a foothold in the territories of the Kharkov region.

Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. In a video message to citizens, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine the goals of the special operation.