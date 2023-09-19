Military officer Dandykin called the actions of the Russian Army the reason for the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counteroffensive

The main reason for the failure of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is the actions of the Russian army, said military expert Captain First Rank Reserve Vasily Dandykin. He shared his opinion in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

The specialist noted that over the past year and a half, the Russian Armed Forces have become stronger professionally and are showing mass heroism.

“It is also, of course, the Russian economy, which has withstood all the tests. This is the work of the military-industrial complex. And, of course, the consolidation of society, which does its best to help its army both financially and morally. All we have at stake is victory; defeat is unacceptable. All this together determines the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counter-offensive,” Dandykin said.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky, in an interview with CBS television, acknowledged the difficulties of the counteroffensive and said that it was proceeding slowly. He added that Russian minefields and artillery stopped the advance of armored vehicles supplied to Ukraine by Western partners.