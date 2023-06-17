The servicemen of the engineering and sapper unit of the Central Military District (TsVO) received the task of equipping a captured armored personnel carrier with explosives. Then the car was sent to enemy positions and a strong point of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was destroyed by remote detonation, as reported by the Russian Defense Ministry on June 17.

“About 300 meters from the enemy, the driver put the car on manual gas, sent it to his side and jumped out, departed to the rear. I stayed to observe, and after the car approached directly to the positions of the enemy, I detonated using radio control, ”the commander of an engineering platoon with the call sign Barnaul described the combat mission.

According to him, the explosion was very serious, since there were quite a lot of explosives: about 3.5 tons of TNT, five FAB-100 bombs.

“As a result of this, according to radio interception, the enemy suffered significant losses,” he said.

Thus, the Russian military turned the armored personnel carrier into a self-propelled explosive charge and used it in a similar way to kamikaze drones.

Barnaul added that his group had planted more than 1,000 anti-tank mines and over 200 anti-personnel mines in a certain area, where the enemy, having tried to carry out a counteroffensive, immediately suffered significant losses. In the same place, two foreign-made infantry fighting vehicles of the enemy – Bradley – were blown up.

For destroyed Western-made equipment, military personnel were rewarded with monetary compensation in the amount of 50 thousand rubles and presented for state and departmental awards, the Ministry of Defense noted.

On June 14, the InfoBRICS agency reported that Ukraine had lost most of the Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) due to the fact that the West underestimated the capabilities of the Russian army. The authors of the note pointed out that the counteroffensive announced by Kiev is in progress, but the Ukrainians do not have any significant achievements in it.

As noted the day before, on June 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with war correspondents in the Kremlin, a large-scale Ukrainian counteroffensive using reserves began on June 4 and continues to this day. At the same time, the Russian leader said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had not achieved success in any direction, and Kyiv’s losses in personnel were approaching catastrophic.

Commenting on the destruction of Western equipment by the Russian army, the head of state pointed out that Leopard tanks, like Bradley vehicles, burn beautifully. According to him, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation destroyed 25-30% of the equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region.