TASS: Russian fighters began using “Ghoul” drones in the Svatov area

Russian soldiers from a special forces unit began using “Ghoul” FPV drones in the Svatovo direction (Svatovo – Kremennaya), reports TASS.

“According to the military, our drone has already proven itself during heavy battles. The “Ghoul” crew, which worked under fire, destroyed the enemy hiding in strong points,” said a representative of an enterprise that produces drones.

According to him, drones perform well in wooded areas because they have good maneuverability. He added that Russian soldiers have learned to use this type of terrain as camouflage, quietly approaching targets at low altitude and speed and hitting enemy dugouts.

Earlier it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) began to use drones coated with toxic substances and Cheremukha grenades; they were noticed in the special military operation (SVO) zone.