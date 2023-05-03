Rogov said that the Russian military attacked the place of training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Zaporozhye

The Russian military attacked the place of training of fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) by foreign instructors in the city of Zaporozhye, temporarily controlled by Kyiv. About it RIA News said the head of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

According to him, a blow to the Ukrainian military, conducting combat coordination, was inflicted on the territory of a quarry in the Shevchenkovsky district of Zaporozhye. At that moment, foreign instructors were also at the training ground, Rogov added.

Earlier, Volodymyr Rogov said that in the Zaporozhye region, artillery duels have intensified on the front line in recent days.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR).