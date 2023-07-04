Servicemen of the RF Armed Forces launched artillery strikes on the military echelon of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Balakleya area of ​​the Izyumsky district of the Kharkiv region. This was announced on Tuesday, July 4, by the head of the press center of the Zapad group, Sergei Zybinsky.

“The artillery of the group fired from Tornado multiple launch rocket systems using guided missiles on a military echelon in the Balakliya area. Destroyed five enemy combat vehicles MLRS “Hurricane” – quotes him as saying Interfax.

During the hostilities, the aircraft of the Zapad group of forces delivered 11 missile and bomb strikes in the Kupyansk direction at the points of temporary deployment of units of the 14th separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and territorial defense units, he added.

In addition, Zybinsky stressed, the military of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed the mortar crew of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, located to the west of the Novoselovskaya settlement, and two ammunition points in the Kislovka area.

He also reported on the destruction of the P-18 radar station, which is an early warning station, near the village of Dergachi.

Earlier, on July 3, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russian forces destroyed 16 Leopard tanks of Ukrainian nationalists. According to him, these are almost 100% of tanks of this type, which were delivered to Kyiv by Poland and Portugal.

The day before, the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov pointed to the preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the start of the second stage of the counter-offensive in the Zaporozhye region in the coming days. The main blow of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can be concentrated on any of the sectors of the front – from the Vasilyevsky direction to the Vremevsky ledge, he added.

On June 29, the Ministry of Defense told how the crew of a Russian T-80BVM tank in the Kupyansk direction knocked out an American infantry fighting vehicle (BMP) Bradley belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine from a closed firing position at a distance of 9.5 km. Its targets are dugouts, enemy trenches, trench communication systems, equipment.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

