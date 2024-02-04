The Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to interfere with the work of mortarmen of the Russian Armed Forces near Artemovsk with smoke shells

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are trying to use smoke shells to resist the onslaught of mortar crews of the Russian military in the Artemovsk direction in Donbass and generally interfere with the work of artillery. This was reported by the commander of a unit of the 150th Guards Division of the Southern Group with the call sign “Jeweler,” writes RIA News.

He noted that smoke shells are used to blind observation and command posts, firing positions and front sectors. In addition, they are used for target designation, signaling, as well as shooting and determining the direction and speed of the wind.

The Russian military said that Ukrainian troops do not understand their location. “They “smoke” large areas so that the artillery of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) could not work and could not see precise aiming,” he emphasized.

Earlier it became known that mortar crews of the Russian Armed Forces advanced to the forward positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Artemovsk.