In Chelyabinsk, Troitsk mayor Vinogradov, detained by the FSB, was arrested for two months

The Central District Court of Chelyabinsk arrested the mayor of Troitsk, Alexander Vinogradov, accused of taking a bribe. This is reported by Ura.ru.

Vinogradov will remain in custody for two months, until February 13. The mayor did not admit guilt and stated that his detention was related to the acquittal in a previous case. In 2020, Vinogradov was tried for exceeding his official powers when transferring the city’s heat supply complex to a company affiliated with the ex-governor.

FSB and police officers detained Vinogradov on December 13. A criminal case was opened against him under articles 290 (“Giving a bribe”), 291 (“Receiving a bribe”) and 291.1 (“Mediation in bribery”).

According to investigators, in the spring of 2020, the head of the city received a bribe in the form of a treadmill from the owner of the Kopeechka chain of stores, Dmitry Vinogradov. The businessman was also sent to pre-trial detention until February 13.