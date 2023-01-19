Mayor Agidel advised those who criticized the collection of tin cans for the needs of the NWO to shut up

The mayor of the Bashkir city of Agidel Fanis Gilvanov advised residents who were dissatisfied with the campaign to collect cans for the needs of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine to shut up. He posted the corresponding comment under the post in group Agidel Online on VKontakte.

The group developed a discussion under the publication about the collection of jars and paraffin for trench candles. The politician explained that the action is not carried out because of a lack of something, but in order “to be involved.”

“I will not be afraid to be tough, although it is possible that my position calls for me to be restrained. Shut up! Shut up! You will not be able to belittle the contribution of our guys, our people to the sovereignty of our country!” Gilvanov wrote.

In a commentary to Podyom, the mayor later declaredthat is not going to change their wording.

“These people, whom I addressed harshly, purposefully carry out their dirty work, imposing their opinion on our residents. I do not see in their words that they “just do not want the guys to die.” It doesn’t happen like this: “We don’t want the guys to die.” But you don’t help them survive. Don’t help them to win. So?” Gilvanov said.

