In June 2022, Russians bought 353,000 used cars. This volume is 32% lower than the June 2021 result. This was reported on June 26 by experts from the analytical agency “Autostat“.

The most popular brand in the secondary market in Russia remains the domestic Lada – in June, residents of the Russian Federation purchased almost 90 thousand of these used cars. Lada accounted for 25.4% of the total.

Japanese Toyota is the leader among used foreign cars. In June 2022, Russians purchased 38.5 thousand used cars of this brand.

The top 5 most popular brands included Korean Hyundai (19.9 thousand units) and Kia (19.8 thousand units), as well as Japanese Nissan (18.7 thousand units). At the same time, all the listed brands in June showed a market decline ranging from 27% (Lada) to 34% (Toyota).

The leadership in the secondary market among models is held by the hatchback Lada 2114 Samara-2. The car sold 8.8 thousand units. Behind him are two “Koreans”: – Hyundai Solaris and Kia Rio (7.9 thousand and 7.8 thousand units, respectively).

The sedan Lada 2107 lagged behind them a little with the result of 7.7 thousand purchased cars. Closed the top five Ford Focus (7.5 thousand units).

In addition to these models, the extended list of preferences in the secondary market included Lada 2170 Priora (7.4 thousand units), Toyota Corolla (6.2 thousand units), 3-door SUV LADA Niva (6 thousand units). ), Lada 2110 (5.5 thousand units) and Lada 2190 “Grant” (5.3 thousand units).

Experts noted that in the first half of 2022, more than 2.17 million used cars were purchased in Russia. This is 22% less than in January-June 2021.

On July 20, the National Bureau of Credit Histories, NBCH, reported that Russians have become more likely to purchase cars on credit. In June 2022, Russian banks issued 39,000 loans to citizens to buy cars. According to the bureau, this is 27.9% more than in May this year.