“Kommersant”: the Russian manager asked the court to suspend the proceedings and send him to the SVO

Russian manager Alexander Dagutsa, who is accused of taking $24 million abroad, signed a contract and went on a special military operation (SVO) while on trial. About it informs “Kommersant”.

In the fall of 2022, Daguta, a native of Moldova, was under a travel ban. At the same time, some time after the start of the process, he disappeared, handing over to the judge of the Lefortovsky District Court of Moscow a written statement in which he asked to suspend the process due to the fact that he wanted to participate in the SVO.

“At the end of the special operation or my contract, I undertake to voluntarily appear in court,” the statement said.

Later it turned out that Dagutsa, who did not serve in the army, was not wanted to be hired under a contract either in the Moscow district military registration and enlistment office or in the capital’s representative office of the private military company (PMC) Wagner.

The manager was helped in some large commercial structure, where he was recommended to apply to the military registration and enlistment office of Novorossiysk. As a result, he became a driver-grenade launcher of the second category of a self-propelled artillery battery to strengthen the anti-sabotage struggle of the 108th Guards Air Assault Kuban Cossack Order of the Red Star Regiment.

Earlier in St. Petersburg, the garrison military court sentenced a Russian contract serviceman who escaped from a military unit during the period of mobilization. He was sentenced to five and a half years in a general regime colony.