The Russian who kidnapped the girl from the playground and took her life was sentenced to life

The prosecutor’s office of the Moscow region has achieved a tougher punishment for Serpukhov resident Alexander Semin, who took a five-year-old girl from a playground, raped her and took her life. The department reported this to Lenta.ru.

The Moscow Regional Court sentenced the man to 24 years in prison, but the prosecutor’s office considered this punishment too lenient and challenged the sentence. Having studied the arguments of the supervisory authority that Semin committed a crime with particular cruelty, the First Court of Appeal of General Jurisdiction replaced the term with life imprisonment.

On July 22, 2018, Semin deceived a girl from a playground near a residential building in Serpukhov, abused her in his apartment, and then strangled her. He carried the child’s body in a sports bag to a deserted place and hid it there. Investigators also found that in 2015 and 2017, the man committed indecent acts against a minor and two young girls.

During the investigation, Semin fell into a reactive state and was sent to a mental hospital. In the summer of 2021, he left there, and the investigation into his case resumed. A repeated inpatient psychological, sexological and psychiatric examination found him sane.