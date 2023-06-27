Russian Islanders player Sorokin failed to win the NHL Goaltender of the Season award

Russian goaltender “New York Islanders” Ilya Sorokin failed to win the award of the best goaltender of the season in the National Hockey League (NHL). This is reported on site leagues.

The domestic hockey player took second place in the voting, losing in the fight for the Vezina Trophy only to Boston Bruins goalkeeper Linus Ullmark. Rounding out the top three was Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebike.

In the 2021/2022 season, the Russian New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin received the award. In the fight for the trophy, he passed Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators and Jakob Markstrom of the Calgary Flames.