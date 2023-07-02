Russian Magomedov lost by TKO to Strickland at UFC Vegas 76

Russian mixed martial arts fighter (MMA) Abusupyan Magomedov lost to American Sean Strickled in the main fight of the UFC Vegas 76 tournament, Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

The middleweight fight took place on the night of Sunday, July 2, and ended in the second round. The US representative won by technical knockout.

Magomedov suffered his first defeat in the UFC and the fifth in his career. He also has 25 wins and one draw. The fight against Strickland was the second for the Russian in the UFC. In the debut meeting, he defeated the American Dustin Stoltzfus.

Strickland’s 27th MMA win. He also suffered five defeats.