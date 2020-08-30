In Yekaterinburg (Sverdlovsk region), a man lived for about a year with his mother’s corpse – the search for the woman was started by neighbors who had not seen her for a long time. On Sunday, August 30, with reference to the head of the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Valery Gorelykh reports URA.RU.

According to Gorelykh, when the emergency services opened the apartment where the woman born in 1935 lived, they found her mummified body. The son of the late 1985 year of birth lived with him. The man was registered with doctors, practically did not talk and did not smell.

At present, a forensic medical examination has been appointed, which will establish the exact causes of the woman’s death. The collected materials were transferred by the police to the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR). They have already noted that there are no obvious signs of a violent death on the body of the deceased.

On July 28, it was reported that in the Volgograd region, investigators found the mummified body of a 90-year-old pensioner in a barn.