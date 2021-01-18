A Russian tourist traveling with his girlfriend in Turkey listed the main issues of concern to local residents for Russians. He shared his observations in a blog on the platform Yandex. Zen “…

First of all, according to him, the Turks were most often interested in the couple’s marital status. “This is the very first question we all ask! Even though we are not married, we have to answer that we are. You never know what a person has in his head, ”explained the author of the post.

In addition, Turkish residents often ask tourists from Russia whether they drink vodka, referring to popular stereotypes, and also try to find out what state the Russian economy is in at the moment and what is the situation in the country with the spread of coronavirus infection.

Related materials

Finally, another popular question for Russians, as a rule, is related to their attitude to the head of state, Vladimir Putin. “In response, I ask about [турецкого лидера Реджепа Тайипа] Erdogan. Some of the Turks answer that they like their president, and the other part is very unhappy, ”the blogger said.

In general, according to him, the Turks were sincerely interested in the opinion of tourists and “did not say anything bad about Russia and did not even hint.”

On January 13, it was reported that a Russian woman, who had temporarily moved to Turkey for the winter, revealed the truth about life in the country and told about the true attitude of local residents towards Russians. According to the girl, the opinion that the Turks do not like visitors from Russia does not correspond to reality, and the residents of Turkey can have a negative attitude towards “specific Russians” – for example, women who break up families, unnecessarily noisy neighbors, or cunning guides who select work for the locals.