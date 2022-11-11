Russia.- There are only 9 days left for the Qatar World Cup 2022 from the start and there are still leagues that have not stopped their activity, but it is expected to be this weekend when they officially do so, but in the whole world there will only be one league that will not follow this measure and it is the Russian one because it does not they are included in the fair with their national team, they have no intention of stopping for now.

It has been revealed that the Russian League will not stop its official matches during the first week of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Officially this weekend the last matches of the local league will be played in Russia, that one will stop and will not return until the beginning of January like many other leagues in the world, since there are players summoned from other countries in their league, but what yes will continue will be the Cup matches.

The secondary tournament in Russia will continue from November 22, 23, 26 and 27 with the last days of the competition to meet the best clubs in each group to make way for the quarterfinals of the Russian Cup, and then whether to stop the activity and give a little rest to the players who will have to continue in action for a few more weeks.

Why did Russia not go to the World Cup?

At the beginning of 2022 the UEFA I already had the last rounds planned for the qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The groups were giving their winners and at the same time those who would play the playoffs were given, Russia was one of those teams that would risk their lives in elimination duels . but also at the same time Russia as a country decided to invade Ukraine under orders of its president Vladimir Putin which unleashed a new war between the two nations.

This action shocked the world so much that they decided to put Russia on pause until the attack stopped, given the refusal to give in, FIFA, UEFA and many other sports entities decided to suspend them, so UEFA and FIFA canceled the opportunity to play the playoff against Poland, who gave the pass to the final where now they did advance to the World Cup. Russia was left without playing, so they were also denied participation in tournaments organized by UEFA in all its categories, such as Champions and Europa League.