The number of people employed in Russia between the ages of 15 and 29 has decreased by 1.01 million over the past year, the Izvestia newspaper writes with reference to a study by the international audit and consulting network FinExpertiza.

According to the publication, over the past year, the Russian labor market has lost a record number of young employees in 12 years. So, in December, there were 12.17 million employees in this age group against 13.18 million people a year earlier.

In 2020, the number of employees aged 15-19 years decreased by 24.9 percent (by 89 thousand people), and the number of employed Russians aged 25-29 years decreased by 8.2 percent (by 758 thousand people), working citizens aged 20-24 years – by 4.5 percent (for 163 thousand people).

Since 2016, the decline in this age group in the labor market has never dropped below the level of half a million people a year, analysts said. The largest decrease in the number of young employees took place in the Amur Region, where the indicator decreased by 22 percent (by 19 thousand people). The number of young employees in North Ossetia decreased by 20 percent (11 thousand people), in the Murmansk region – by 17 percent (by 13 thousand people). In Buryatia, the decline in young workers was 16 percent (less by 13 thousand people), in Sevastopol – 16 percent (less by 6 thousand people).

According to official data, at the end of January 2021, 2.56 million unemployed were registered in Russia. At the same time, Kotyakov said that according to Rosstat, in December 2020 the unemployment rate was 5.9 percent, and the peak value – 6.4 percent – was recorded in August 2020.