In the Krasnodar Territory, a Russian who died as a result of a deadly shootout at a commemoration in Anapa turned out to be a local criminal authority Pavel Kostin, known in criminal circles by the nickname Pegasus. The details of what happened on Friday, January 29, are published by REN TV.

The deceased and his associates arrived at the funeral of his friend Amur Makaryan, who died from complications caused by coronavirus infection. The farewell took place in one of the local farms. During the mourning event, a conflict broke out between Kostin and one of those present, which eventually escalated into a massacre with the use of knives and pistols. Eyewitnesses said that the shooting had been going on for a long time.

Three seriously wounded men were hospitalized; doctors are now fighting for their lives.

Pegasus was previously involved in the legal trade in alcohol, but later his organization was liquidated. He was associated with another well-known representative of the underworld in the region, Timur Podolsky.

Earlier it was reported that operatives of the FSB and police on suspicion of shooting at the commemoration and the murder of Pegasus detained a 33-year-old man, as well as two of his accomplices, 33 and 34 years old. One of them has already been tried for robbery. Weapons and cartridges were confiscated from all three.