In Krasnodar, a 47-year-old man beat his cohabitant to death with a hammer and called the police

In Krasnodar, police detained a 47-year-old local resident for the murder of a 45-year-old friend. On Thursday, August 11, Lente.ru was informed by the press service of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to the agency, on the evening of August 9, in the apartment of one of the houses on Azovskaya Street, the cohabitants quarreled, and the defendant hit the woman several times with a hammer on the head and in the chest, inflicting fatal injuries on her. When he realized that he had killed his partner, he called an ambulance and the police.

In fact, the investigators opened a case under part 1 of article 105 (“Murder”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Earlier it became known that the Chkalovsky District Court of Yekaterinburg sentenced a 41-year-old local resident to eight years in prison for the murder of a cohabitant.