The man who kidnapped a six-year-old boy in Nizhny Novgorod was arrested. This is reported on website regional SU of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

It is clarified that during the interrogation, 35-year-old Pavel Sokolov made a confession, detailing the circumstances of the crime he had committed. The investigation of the criminal case under the article “Unlawful deprivation of liberty against a knowingly minor” continues.

Earlier, Sokolov admitted that he was not going to return the child to his parents. He planned to take the six-year-old boy to the village, but did not have time. The child’s family sounded the alarm, and in the evening they found him walking with Sokolov in the Sormovsky district.

The child’s disappearance was reported on 18 May. The boy took the money from his mother and went to the nearest store in the Nizhny Novgorod region for soft drinks. After that, he left, accompanied by an unknown man.