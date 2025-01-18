The Russian Justice sentences three of Navalni’s lawyers to between three and five years in prison

This Friday, the Russian Justice Department sentenced three lawyers of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to between three and five years in prison, accused of “extremism” and dissemination of their client’s messages when he was in prison.

According to the sentence handed down by the Petushki District Court of the Vladimir Region, Vadim Kobzev was sentenced to 5 years and six months in prison; Alexei Lipster to five years and Igor Sergunin, the only one who admitted his guilt, to three years and six months, according to the Mediazona portal. In addition, those convicted will not be able to practice their profession for three years following their release from prison.

In this way, the court has agreed with the Prosecutor’s Office that stated that Navalni’s lawyers took advantage of their status as legal representatives to serve as messengers between the Russian opponent and his followers, which allowed him to continue leading his movement “to plan, prepare, promote and commit crimes of an extremist nature.”

As Iván Zhdanov, a close ally of Navalny, wrote on social networks, the verdict was announced to the lawyers on January 17 (2021), “the day of Navalny’s return to Russia (after the treatment in Germany that followed his poisoning with Novichok) and his imprisonment.” “Now tell me that it is not a coincidence,” he noted.

Dozens of people have approached the Petushki court this Friday to express their solidarity with Navalni’s lawyers, who have been in preventive detention since their arrest in October 2023. At least four journalists who intended to cover the reading of the sentence were detained at the train exit, before arriving at the court, while another reporter was arrested in the same court.

Kobzev, 41, had been working with Navalny since 2011, when he began representing the opposition leader following his arrest following the largest anti-government protests in modern Russian history.

Lipster, 38, the grandson of veteran human rights activist Lev Ponomariov, later joined the politician’s legal team and was no longer representing him at the time of his arrest in October 2023.

The least known of the three convicted lawyers is Sergunin, a 46-year-old widower, who has a minor son in his custody. Sergunin, like Lipster, had not represented Navalni for two years and is the only one of the opponent’s defenders who acknowledged his guilt in an attempt to avoid a long sentence.

The lawyers of those convicted have announced that they will appeal the ruling.

Two other Navalny lawyers, Olga Mikhailova and Aleksandr Fedúlov, went into exile abroad to avoid criminal prosecution in Russia.

Navalny’s co-religionists and family accuse the Russian authorities of causing his death in an Arctic prison on February 16, 2024 when his exchange was being negotiated.