The opposition Alexéi Navalny will remain in prison, to serve more than two and a half years of sentence. This was reiterated this Saturday by the Moscow Court, once again accusing him of violation of a judicial control, within the framework of a 2014 sentence. Although the new ruling has been reduced to six weeks in prison, it could lead to the Kremlin’s adversary to a forced labor camp. And this would not be his only conviction: Navalny awaits other legal cases in Russia for “defamation” and “fraud”.

Failed appeal for Alexéi Navalny. This Saturday, February 20, the Moscow justice confirmed the sentence that will keep him in prison, where he has been for 18 days for “breaching” his conditional freedom, for a sentence suspended in 2014. In this way, the Russian opponent loses in a view that it judged of “politically motivated decision to imprison him”, while the Moscow Court reaffirms the sentence handed down by the Babushkinski district court, on February 2.

It’s only in duration that Navalny has gotten a little relief. According to agencies such as AP and Reuters, and according to an AFP journalist present at the hearing, judge Dmitri Balachov reduced his sentence of two years and eight months from six weeks, which was originally 3.5 years, but to which the time spent under house arrest was also discounted.

Thus, the 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption activist, originally from Butyn, will have to expiate a little more than two and a half years in prison, even when the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) requested his release this week, alleging possible risks on his life, in the framework of a judicial process that already in 2014 considered “arbitrary”.

Russia’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny during the hearing to consider an appeal against a court decision, in Moscow, Russia, on February 20, 2021. © Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

“They lowered the sentence by a month and a half, something is something. Great!” Navalny said sarcastically to the Russian digital medium Meduza, in an attitude that he maintained throughout the audience, from a kind of glass fishbowl.

“Why are we here?”

This began with the critic of the Kremlin questioning its location in the seat of the Moscow City Court, and not in the Babushkinski district court. To which the magistrate replied that the transfer favors his interests as a defendant and prevents displacement of his lawyers who will appear again this day to hear the other sentence that follows the opponent (that of supposedly “degrading the dignity” of a war veteran of 95 years who appeared in a promotional video that Navalny would have described as “national shame”).

“It would be better if they let me free. There is a resolution regarding the ECHR,” defended the opponent, referring to the European countries that support him and demand his release. Moscow completely rejects this exit, knowing that it has Western nations against it. They, which threaten Russia with sanctions, also backed Alexei Navalny in August when precisely on the 20th of that month he was poisoned in Siberia by a nerve agent.

“I don’t want to brag much, but the whole world knew where I was. Once I recovered, I bought a plane ticket and went home,” Navalny argued, reporting that last year he could not report to the Moscow prison service because he was recovering in Germany and therefore not guilty of probation violations, as ruled by a previous court.

Because for Navalny everything is an invention of the Kremlin to silence him – he accuses the Government of ordering his assassination attempt – and the same is the opinion of one of his collaborators, Ivan Jdanov. “They have put on their suits, they have taken the mallets, they have put Navalny in a glass box and they make us believe that this is doing justice,” Jdanov said on YouTube.

According to the opponent, on January 18 he returned from Germany – he was arrested immediately upon arrival at the airport – because he has faith in God, in “the strength that is in the truth (…) Our country is based on injustice. But tens of millions of people want the truth. And sooner or later they will get it. “

The most immediate and certain reality is that, as a defendant, you come close to being taken from prison to a prison camp, where most of the sentences are served in Russia, with an imposition of forced labor. According to your attorney, your legal team will now attempt to challenge the decision to deny your appeal.

Will a double sentence fall on the top critic of Vladimir Putin?

In the streets protest mobilizations have not yet been planned. But on social media, Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation staff replied that “the judicial decision to keep him in jail says only one thing: there is no law in Russia at this time.” On the European side, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said for his part that the court’s ruling is at odds with the European Court: “If Russia does not comply with its international obligations, the Council of Europe must impose sanctions. against this country. “

I condemn the decision of yet another Russian court to keep behind bars the leader of Russian opposition Alexei @navalny, this is contrary to @ECHR_CEDH rulings, if #Russia does not comply with its international obligations, @coe must impose sanctions against this country – Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) February 20, 2021

Navalny, contrary to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and whose arrest this year caused large demonstrations in Russia, denounces that all the judicial processes have been a hoax that he has tried to defy. This same February 20 challenges the culmination of two sentences.

The one already named on the alleged defamation of the World War II veteran is the second of the day. Navalny says that he criticized the video that touted the constitutional reforms that allowed Putin to run for two more terms, but that his comment was never specifically about the veteran. State prosecutors have asked the court to fine the opponent 950,000 rubles, or about $ 12,800, for defamation.

In addition to this hypothetical double sentence, Alexéi Navalny is awaiting a complaint, also for defamation, from the businessman and close to Putin, Evguéni Prigojine, in addition to an investigation of alleged fraud. A case in which the maximum sentence would be up to ten years in prison.

With AFP, Reuters, AP and EFE