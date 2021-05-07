The junior Russian national team lost to the Canadian national team with a score of 5: 3 in the final of the ice hockey world championship (World Cup) on Friday, May 7. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

Thus, the Russian team won silver medals in the World Championship for players under 18 years of age.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian juniors missed two goals from the Canadian national team in the second period of the World Cup final.

On May 6, the Russian team reached the final of the Ice Hockey World Championship, beating the Finnish team in the semifinals with a score of 6: 5.

After that, the head coach of the Russian junior ice hockey team, Albert Leshchev, reacted to the team’s reaching the final of the world championship in the United States. According to the specialist, the end of the meeting turned out to be blurry, the Russians should have been more confident in bringing the game to victory. Leshchev explained the success of the Russian team by good work in the training process.