MILAN. There are the genetic profiles of Leonardo Apache La Russa and his DJ friend Tommaso Gilardoni on the findings collected in the investigations into sexual violence initiated after the complaint of the 22-year-old former high school classmate of the son of the President of the Senate. The confirmation came from the results of the analyzes of the Scientific Police, recently transmitted and deposited at the Milan Prosecutor's Office.

The presence of the DNA of the two young people on those exhibits, in any case, does not change the framework of the current investigation, also because the suspects themselves have always claimed to have had relationships, which they say were consenting, with the girl. Meanwhile, the consultancy arranged by the deputy Letizia Mannella and the prosecutor Rosaria Stagnaro on the girl's hair should be filed by the end of March to ascertain the possible presence of Ghb, the so-called “rape drug”, indicating if anything also the period of intake .

These analyzes are not able, however, to indicate an exact date, but only a time window. The central crux of the investigation remains, however, to establish what the young woman's conditions were that night between 18 and 19 May 2023, when she spent the evening at the exclusive Apophis nightclub in Milan and then woke up naked and, according to her, without remember nothing in La Russa junior's bed.

It remains to be assessed whether or not he was capable of expressing consent. And the results of an extensive ongoing toxicological and medico-legal consultation will be important. The first analyzes of videos found in Gilardoni's phone, then, would not have provided conclusive answers for the investigation and due to some technical problems, however, the checks with extrapolation will probably have to be repeated.

Finally, it is possible that the investigators need to hear some more witnesses or listen to the girl again before defining the investigation, after the filing of all the consultants' documents.