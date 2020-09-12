The Increased Qualification Collegium of Judges (VKKS), on the request of the pinnacle of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bystrykin, will contemplate the problem of bringing the chairman of the Dzerzhinsky District Courtroom of Volgograd, Yulia Dobrynina, to felony legal responsibility for fraud. That is acknowledged within the posted on website VKSS agenda for the September session.

Decide Dobrynina is charged with tried fraud on an particularly massive scale (half 3 of Article 30 and half 4 of Article 159 of the Felony Code). In early August, she was detained in a restaurant whereas receiving a bribe within the quantity of 25 million rubles, which she requested in alternate for saving businessman Vladimir Zubkov from jail, detained within the case of the arson of the home of the regional governor Andrei Bocharov.

Dobrynina satisfied Zubkov’s spouse that she had an influential acquaintance within the judicial system who might assist, however that will require paying 20 million rubles. Nonetheless, after that, the choose demanded one other 5 million rubles. On the recommendation of relations, the prisoner’s spouse contacted the police.