The Investigative Committee opened a case against the head of the Uzbek community for a humiliating post about the SVO

The Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia opened a criminal case against the leader of the interregional Uzbek community “Vatandosh” Usman Baratov for insulting participants in a special military operation (SVO). The official representative of the department, Yulia Ivanova, reported this to Lenta.ru.

According to the investigation, in December 2023, the head of the diaspora posted a post on a social network that humiliated the dignity of SVO participants.

Military correspondents complained about Baratov to the Investigative Committee

The chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to initiate a criminal case. War correspondents asked the head of the department to respond to Baratov’s publication. In turn, Baratov statedthat his page was hacked.

After this, Bastykin instructed the head of the Moscow department of the department to initiate a criminal case and provide a report on the progress of its investigation. The incident was brought under control in the central office of the Investigative Committee.

Baratov’s statements and the criminal case were commented on in parliament

Leader of the Uzbek diaspora expressed dissatisfaction with the frequent use of the word “Russian” in programs on federal television channels. He was also indignant that TV presenters began to call the Russian passport Russian, and not Russian.

Commenting on Baratov’s statements, member of the international committee of the Federation Council Sergei Tsekov said that the word “Russian” cannot be an insult.

This statement is outrageous, he [Баратов] actually allows [себе] to quarrel the Russian people. Our people have developed the use of addresses to anyone over a century. And even abroad, I note, Russian citizens are not enthusiastically divided into nationalities Sergey Tsekov member of the Federation Council

In turn, State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy called national diasporas and communities legalized mafia structures. In his opinion, fraternities have little difference from Corsican or Sicilian criminal groups.

The deputy believes that in Russia there should be no place for “parallel structures with their own laws.” Violations of Russian legislation should result in a harsh reaction from the authorities, Tolstoy concluded.