A case has been opened in St. Petersburg regarding the death of a patient after tonsil removal

In St. Petersburg, investigators have opened a criminal case into a situation that occurred in one of the city’s private clinics, in which a patient did not survive a simple surgical operation to remove his tonsils. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the Main Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the city.

A criminal case has been opened under Part 2 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet life safety requirements, resulting in the death of a person through negligence”). Investigative actions are currently ongoing.

According to the investigation, this is a private clinic located on Dunaysky Prospekt. On August 22, a 20-year-old man underwent tonsillectomy there and was scheduled to return for an examination on August 28. When he arrived for the examination, the young man did not survive the medical procedures.

It was previously reported that after the man underwent surgery, the clinic’s doctors called the police and reported a “scandal” that had occurred at the medical facility. The police squad that arrived at the scene found the patient already without signs of life.