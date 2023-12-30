The Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation has charged a 25-year-old man suspected of murdering the father of journalist Vladimir Legoyda under articles of “robbery” and “use of a knowingly forged document” (clause “h”, part 2 of article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, part 5 of art. 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and Part 4 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). This was stated in the message of the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation on December 30.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed to the investigator and said that he committed the murder of the pensioner on December 29, 2023 in order to seize his money. After the murder, he stole 100 thousand rubles from the man and left his body on the side of the road. <...> Part of the stolen funds was discovered during a search in the accused’s rented apartment,” the department said in a message on the Telegram channel.

Investigators and criminologists inspected the scene using special equipment. It is noted that samples for comparative research and clothing were confiscated from the accused. Forensic and molecular genetic examinations have been ordered.

“The investigative authorities petition the court to select a preventive measure in the form of detention against the accused,” the department added.

Earlier, on December 29, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case into the murder of a 90-year-old man, whose body was found in Vidnoye, near Moscow. The murdered man turned out to be the father of journalist Vladimir Legoyda. It was noted that the Chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, ordered the presentation of an operational report on the circumstances of the incident. The progress of the investigation was monitored by the central office of the Investigative Committee.

On December 30, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk reported that the suspect had been detained. After this, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation clarified that a 25-year-old man attacked Legoyda for the purpose of robbery, after the murder he stole 100 thousand rubles from the pensioner, and left the body by the side of the road near the Meshcherino-Churilkovo SNT.

The news is being updated