Investigative Committee of Russia: the circumstances of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike on Lisichansk are being established

The Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia began an investigation into the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on civilians in the city of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR). This was reported by the department's information center in Telegram.

“The Investigative Committee of Russia is establishing the circumstances of the incident, and the actions of all those involved will be given a legal assessment,” the statement says.

Earlier, the head of the LPR, Leonid Pasechnik, promised Ukraine retribution for the shelling of Lisichansk. “The criminals will answer for this terrible tragedy on Lugansk soil,” he said.

On February 3, the Ukrainian army attacked a bakery in Lisichansk. The Russian Investigative Committee said that the building was attacked, presumably, from a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system provided by the Ukrainian military from the West.