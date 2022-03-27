The Russian invasion of Ukraine has completed a month. The analyzes that emerge from this period say that Vladimir Putin made a big mistake. He miscalculated the Ukrainians’ ability to react and the West’s retaliation. A turnaround from early bets, which suggested that a blitzkrieg coordinated by the Kremlin would be a ride. After all, Russian military superiority is indisputable. Overall, it looks like something has gone wrong for Putin.

The most unusual fact of the invasion was the invasion itself. Why did Putin use a conventional method of warfare if he was doing so well in other forms of struggle, including destabilization through disinformation? The hypotheses are many. Two of them follow.

A general from the former Soviet Union once told me what life was like there. And how he, a Ukrainian, saw the Russians. In short, he claimed to be a people who value strong leaders. According to the general, “fortress” does not just translate into authoritarianism, which is a common trait among the most successful Russian leaders. To please, those in charge have to promote self-esteem and a sense of security based on pillars of nationalism and traditionalism that are the foundations of local society. The Russian invasion has been projected for years, perhaps even in the first half of the 2000s, when the color revolutions took place in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine, how many of these countries reacted to Moscow’s influence and pressed for alliances with the West.

In 2013, Ukrainians started a wave of protests against a decision by then-President Victor Yanukovych – a Kremlin ventriloquist dummy who refused to sign a cooperation agreement with the European Union –, who ended up being deposed, and Vladimir Putin invaded Crimea the following year. He said he was doing what he did to save the Russians who lived in that region from the fascists. Putin was actually saving his own skin. Seeing that Ukraine’s bad example could set off waves of internal protests, Putin went on the attack. He activated Russian nationalism on the grounds of protecting its citizens in a region. So he rowed here with great success.

The whole world felt the effects of the pandemic. In Russia, it was no different. Since August last year, the numbers of deaths per capita were higher than those recorded in Brazil. It is suspected that the situation is even worse, with the absolute number of deaths that exceeds the Brazilian one.

Putin was in trouble.

The second hypothesis is a little darker and indicates a rearrangement of the world. Putin would have dug a penalty. It provoked a crisis to detonate a plan to isolate the West. Quite a conspiracy theory, but it seems to have its head and shoulders. Being correct, conventional warfare was Putin’s option to fan western sanctions and consequently consolidate the foundation of a new order (and for Father’s sake, ladies and gentlemen, what we’re dealing with here has absolutely nothing to do with hallucination. called NOM – which, by the way, I bet, was conceived and given birth in Russian disinformation workshops).

The new order that seems to emerge has a connection with the real world, with the foundation of a parallel financial system with more and more countries being attracted by an environment of transactions and payments capable of accommodating licit transactions, but also those not compatible with a regulated model. by rules and transparency.

Criminalized states like Russia and Venezuela, terrorist regimes like Iran, countries averse to transparency and transnational organized crime themselves dream of a dark financial system that allows them to operate on the fringes of civilizational advances.

China already had the solution and was slowly trying to attract supporters. But by invading Ukraine, Putin created the justification. Since the beginning of its military offensive, the isolation caused by sanctions has made the CIPS system, the Chinese alternative to SWIFT, increasingly robust.

It’s not just money. It’s power. A reinvention of power. A process so profound that it can overturn globalization. It is possible that we are experiencing a moment of geopolitical and economic tectonism.

While laying the groundwork for the invasion, Putin made another kind of incursion. He invested in chaos, misinformation and instability. In his most recent work, the Venezuelan Moisés Naím describes how Putin’s Russia bet on polarization and instability to take advantage of the West. In The Revenge of Power: How Autocrats Are Reinventing Politics for the 21st Century (In free translation: The revenge of power: how autocrats are reinventing politics for the 21st century), Naím describes how polarization, populism and post-truth are three complementary and useful ingredients for the strategy of maintaining and expanding power.

In Putin’s case, he learned to explore the subtleties of the conflicts of each national reality to say what each side wants to hear. In France and Spain, immigration; in Brazil, Internationalization of the Amazon; in the United States, manipulation of elections. Not by chance, in Brazil, the putinminion troop brings together the Taliban of radical petismo to the most sectarian followers of bolsonarismo. An apparently independent ecosystem, but one that mutualizes.

Putin is not the superman that his fans and propaganda machine want to sell. But Putin is also not stupid enough to kill himself politically in a move so clearly abrupt and costly.

Putin invented a war within a war. But what is the war that is going on?

The concept of hybrid warfare – which, in addition to the conventional one, uses a series of other modes of attack (cyberwar, disinformation, diplomacy, irregular actions, corruption, capture of elites, drug trafficking and a host of other strategies) – has fallen into mouth of the people, but perhaps it is not enough to explain what may be going on and what is to come.

We are in war. But it seems we don’t know which one, let alone Putin’s minions.