A resident of Udmurtia pretended to be a policeman and stole 100 thousand rubles from a passerby on the street

A previously convicted resident of Udmurtia was detained for robbery. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Udmurt Republic.

According to the department, the man approached a 41-year-old passer-by on the street and introduced himself as a police officer from the drug trafficking department. However, he did not show proof. After that, he demanded that the citizen put all his belongings on the bench, ostensibly to check documents.

Noticing money among the things, the false policeman grabbed them and ran. The victim caught up with the suspect and tried to take the banknotes, but he took out a knife, beat him and fled.

Then the man went to the police and told the officer on duty that the police officer had taken his money. Shortly thereafter, law enforcement officers tracked the defendant and detained him. It turned out that he had previously been convicted of drug trafficking. Now he faces 10 years in prison.