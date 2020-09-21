In the hotel room in the city of Tomsk, where Alexei Navalny was staying, they talked about the inspection by Rospotrebnadzor. Reported by RIA News…

According to the interlocutor of the agency, Rospotrebnadzor took the flushes from the room, but found nothing there. “The room was cleaned in the usual manner, like everyone else, very carefully … If there was something, we would not have been working,” she said.

Navalny felt unwell during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow on August 20. The plane urgently landed in Omsk, where doctors from the Omsk hospital provided assistance for two days. After that, the oppositionist was taken to the Berlin clinic “Charite”. On September 10, Navalny completely recovered, then he was disconnected from the artificial lung ventilation (ALV) apparatus.

Experts from several European countries said that Navalny was poisoned with a drug from the Novichok group. Russian doctors say they found no traces of the poison in the analyzes.