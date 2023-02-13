A resident of the Volgograd region hit his girlfriend with an iron in the face because of communication in social networks

In the city of Kamyshin, Volgograd region, a 41-year-old man hit his girlfriend in the face with an iron. According to him, the woman spent a lot of time on social networks and was careless about household duties, informs press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

“Kamyshanin did not like that his 48-year-old cohabitant spends too much time communicating on social networks, and he began to reproach her for careless housekeeping,” the department said, adding that at that time the man and woman were in a state of alcoholic intoxication.

A conflict arose between the cohabitants, during which the Russian woman grabbed the iron and threatened to hit the offender. In response, the man snatched the object from the hands of his girlfriend and struck her with an iron in the face.

After the incident, the woman called an ambulance, she was hospitalized in the hospital. The man was detained by law enforcement officers, he confessed to his deed. A criminal case has been initiated against Kamyshanin on the fact of intentionally inflicting light bodily harm with the use of an object used as a weapon. The man faces a sentence of up to two years in prison.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the Tomsk region had a fight with his girlfriend, attacked her and severely beat her with a meat grinder in front of the children. Her relative came to the aid of the woman.