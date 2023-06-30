A 28-year-old man who borrowed more than 76 million rubles will be tried in Tomsk

A 28-year-old man will be tried in Tomsk, who took more than 76 million rubles from 20 residents of the city and the region at a high interest rate and did not return it. This was reported to Lente.ru by the Russian Interior Ministry.

A criminal case was opened against the man under article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud”). It will be considered by the Leninsky District Court of Tomsk.

According to the investigation, the defendant promised that he would have money after selling cars and currencies from different countries, which he would purchase for loans. At first, he even returned the required percentage in order to attract more people interested in the new income, but then the man began to ignore the terms of the transactions and stopped returning the money.

Earlier, the Central Bank and the government offered to compensate the Russians for losses from fraudsters. The authorities are going to amend the law “On the National Payment System”.