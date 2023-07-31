Near Magadan, a man was sentenced to 5 years for harassing little lyceum students

In the Magadan region, a court sentenced a 48-year-old local resident to five years in prison for molesting young students. This was reported to Lente.ru in the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

The man was found guilty under clause “b” of part 4 of article 132 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Other acts of a sexual nature committed against persons under the age of 14”). He will serve his sentence in a strict regime colony. In addition, the court deprived him of the right for ten years to engage in activities related to the upbringing and education of children in relevant institutions, as well as activities to service and maintain such institutions and territories where institutions are located where the upbringing, education, development and rehabilitation of children are carried out.

According to the agency, on November 12, 2021, a man near the lyceum committed obscene acts of a sexual nature in front of schoolchildren.