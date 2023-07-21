Doctors of the Mytishchi City Clinical Hospital saved a 27-year-old Russian who had a ruptured left testicle during sports training. He went to the doctors with severe pain, Moslenta was told in the press service of the regional Ministry of Health.

The man was injured in the penis, unsuccessfully falling. A quarter of his testicle was completely torn off, a hematoma and edema compressing the vessels formed.

“Specialists of our department under general anesthesia conducted an audit of the injured testicle. They removed the torn part, while preserving 70 percent of the testicle with the epididymis,” said Giga Gvazava, head of the urological department.

Operation was successfully completed. Two months later, the patient passed a spermogram and found out that all the functions of his reproductive system were completely restored. According to doctors, with such an injury, this is possible in one case out of a thousand.

