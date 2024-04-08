The Russian National Guard reported accepting weapons from residents of flooded Orsk

The Russian National Guard will accept weapons from residents of flooded Orsk (Orenburg region) for temporary storage. The press service of the department reported this to Lenta.ru.

They said that if there is a threat of flooding, gun owners must hand them over to the licensing department. Now the National Guard in Orsk have taken custody of more than 61 thousand cartridges, 40 rifles and 70 pistols from representatives of private security companies and hunting stores.

39 Russian regions were affected by the spring flood and the resulting flooding. The Orenburg region suffered the most, where on April 5 a dam broke in Orsk, resulting in thousands of houses and plots of land being flooded. On April 8, an initiative group of Orsk residents came to the regional governor Denis Pasler.