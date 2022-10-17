For a week in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, employees of the Russian Guard detained 90 accomplices of the Ukrainian military and other formations of the Kyiv authorities. About this October 17RIA News”said an officer of one of the divisions of the Russian Guard.

“Over the past week, officers of the Russian Guard in the territory of Kherson and Zaporozhye regions identified 90 accomplices of the SBU, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and nationalist organizations,” the employee said.

According to him, the unit also managed to identify two large caches of weapons and ammunition, from which Igla portable anti-aircraft missile systems, 15 anti-tank grenade launchers and more than 6.5 thousand ammunition were seized.

On October 14, the department told about the detention in the Kherson region of a local resident who was transmitting data on Russian troops and military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The suspect admitted that on the eve of the referendum on the independence of the region, he revised his views and voted for the region to become part of Russia.

The day before, the National Guard detained a local resident of the Zaporozhye region, who was transmitting information about Russian troops and military equipment on behalf of a curator from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

On October 10, employees of the Russian Guard also said that they had detained 90 accomplices of the Ukrainian regime in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions in a week.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

