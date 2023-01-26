More than a thousand vehicles are under the protection of the Russian Guard units in the city of Moscow. This was announced on Thursday, January 26, in the press service of the capital’s main department of the Russian Guard.

It is noted that these cars are equipped with technical means of protection, which are triggered automatically when trying to steal, as well as an alarm button.

“When an automatic alarm is triggered or after mechanical pressing of a button, the signal from the equipped vehicle is sent to the centralized security console. There, in real time, the type of alarm triggered, the location of the transport and the direction in case of its movement are determined, ”the press service of the department said. TASS.

The information is transmitted to the auto crews of the Russian Guard, and they arrive at the right address.

On January 4, auto expert Andrei Kondrashov spoke about a common method of stealing cars in winter. According to him, most often the theft occurs at the moment when the car owner warms up the engine in the yard. Kondrashov explained that when the driver disarms the car, the hijackers intercept the alarm code.

On December 23, 2022, AlfaStrakhovanie, based on an analysis of the appeals of Casco policyholders, reported that the number of car thefts in Russia began to grow starting from October 2022. Compared to previous months, the increase in the number of claims reported monthly is 25%.