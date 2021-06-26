The Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix will be raced on the Igora Drive circuit in Saint Petersburg, instead of the Sochi Autodrome, from 2023, the organizers announced this Saturday.

“The Russian Grand Prix will move house in 2023, after an agreement was reached to move the race to a new circuit built on the outskirts of St. Petersburg,” confirmed Formula 1.

The Autodromo de Igora Drive was designed by Hermann Tilke and will replace Sochi, which has hosted Formula 1 every year since it joined the calendar in 2014, taking advantage of the stage that hosted the Winter Olympics of that same year.

It is located 54 kilometers from Saint Petersburg and only 150 kilometers from the Finnish border. It has 10 different track designs on approximately 100 hectares.

“I am pleased to confirm that, after intensive work with our Russian partners and detailed evaluation of Igora Drive, Formula 1 will compete on that incredible circuit from 2023. I am impressed by St. Petersburg and I believe that the Russian Grand Prix in Igora Drive will be an incredible event, “said F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

The German Motorsports Championship (DTM) was to be raced there on a 15-turn, 4,086-kilometer counterclockwise circuit, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s Russian Grand Prix will be held in Sochi on September 26.