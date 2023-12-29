Pskov Governor Vedernikov compared the attack on the region to an attack by the Martians

The governor of the Pskov region, Mikhail Vedernikov, speculated about an alien attack, answering an impersonal question from residents about the procedure for a possible attack on the region. He made his statements did on the air of radio station PLN.

The host of the radio program asked Vedernikov a question about the actions of the authorities to ensure security in the region in the context of the Ukrainian attack on the Pskov airport, which occurred on the night of August 31. In his response, the head of the region said that he regularly receives questions from residents of the Pskov region about shelters, but he compared the likelihood of an attack to an invasion of Martians.

“I came across questions – what if we are bombed, what if there is a nuclear war, where are the bomb shelters, where to run, and so on… Well, what if the Martians attack? Let’s work through this scenario too?” — the governor responded to the residents of the region.

At the same time, Vedernikov said that, despite budgetary difficulties, the regional authorities are helping the military ensure security in the Pskov region.

According to eyewitnesses, on August 30, the Pskov airport was attacked by about 20 drones. As a result of the drone attack, Il-76 military transport aircraft caught fire.